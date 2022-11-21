A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with bomb threats directed to Eskom group chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer. The man was busted on Friday in Vosman, Mpumalanga.

According to Eskom, during May, Oberholzer received a bomb threat from an unknown cellphone number. The internal security investigations team immediately brought criminal charges on behalf of its executive with SAPS for investigation. It was also established that the suspect used an unregistered SIM card to send the threat, and Eskom said there was overwhelming evidence linking him to the crime, reports IOL.

Advocate Karen Pillay, general manager of security at Eskom, said: “The targeting of Eskom executives and employees who are focused and hard at work during these difficult times, is very disturbing. Such acts of criminality are malicious and Eskom takes them seriously. “This nature and level of threats therefore demands that they focus on their personal safety and that of their families instead, distracting them from the critical task their jobs demand of them.” Pillay said other Eskom executives have also been targeted in recent months.

“Safety and security risks inadvertently impose increased demands on the organisation to secure its resources. “We are grateful to the Hawks head office team for their successful investigations and efforts in tracing the suspect at a time when they have many other serious crimes demanding their focus and priority.” Pillay said Eskom would assist police to convict the suspect, as a favourable outcome would serve to deter other would-be offenders.