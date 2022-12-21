Pagad G-Force leader Moulana Moegsien Barendse’s intimidation case has been delayed yet again as his new lawyer is waiting for the transcript of the proceedings. The new legal representative, Mr Knapp, needs the document so he can familiarise himself with the bail application.

Last week during proceedings, Barendse, 62, fired his lawyer Junaid Jumat, who also represents his sons in their triple murder case, and told the court he would bring in a new attorney. He was outside his Lotus River home when the police arrested him on October 28 in front of his wife. He is accused of intimidating the State’s witnesses in the triple murder case.

His sons Ebrahiem and Yusuf and associate Ishmaeel Armadien were arrested for the murders of Ricardo de Jager, Thys Meyer and Adnan Jacobs in March. They were arrested on September 8. Bail was denied last week. The State accused Barendse of trying to free his sons by hunting down the witnesses and forcing them to sign affidavits, claiming they were coerced by cops into giving statements which implicated his laaities.