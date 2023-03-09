Started by a woman named Lelo N, the petition is addressed to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and Police Minister Bheki Cele, and expresses the sentiments of many South Africans fed up with crime levels in the country.

AKA was gunned down outside the Wish restaurant in Florida Road last month. His former manager and longtime friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, was also shot and killed.

In the petition, Lelo recalls how a hitman walked into their home and fired several shots at her father.

“Unlike AKA, my father had to go through excruciating pain of knowing what was happening to him. Bleeding and perhaps losing air, he tried to flee to one of the other rooms in the house as the hitman followed him. He shot through the door of one of the rooms that my father had ran into when trying to call an unresponsive emergency number.