“It was overkill.” This is how a State pathologist described the horrific injuries inflicted on slain siblings Faith and Conray (correction) Adams from Vredenburg.

Taking the stand at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, Dr Nadene-Louise Scherman from the Malmesbury Forensic Pathology Services said three-year-old Faith was stabbed 19 times, and doing the post-mortem examinations upset her greatly. Dr Scherman was testifying at the murder trial of Derick Kalmeyer who is on trial for killing the two young children of his former girlfriend, Frizaan Adams, in May 2019. STABBED 19 TIMES: 3-year-old Faith. The 54-year-old man, who is allegedly a member of the 28s gang, faces two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of resisting arrest, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Kalmeyer claimed that he loved the children and was not at the house at the time they were killed. According to the State’s case, Kalmeyer arrived home and started an argument with Frizaan and her friend. He allegedly attacked the two women with a crowbar and as they fled for their lives, he turned to the children and stabbed Faith with a beer bottle and flung Conray, who was only 18 months old, through a closed window, causing the glass to shatter all over his little body.

CRUEL DEATH: Conray, 1 Police were called to the scene and they found a knife near Faith’s body and when cops went to arrest Kalmeyer, he allegedly threatened to stab the police officer with a piece of metal. Addressing the court on Wednesday, Dr Scherman revealed that Faith had died after being stabbed 19 times. She said during the post-mortem examination she found that a sharp object had caused damage to various organs including Faith’s heart, lungs and liver.

She found that the child had been stabbed 10 times in her right arm and said this could indicate possible defensive wounds. Scherman explained that Conray had suffered blunt force trauma to the front of his head, which she said could have been caused by a fall or being hit with a blunt object. She said during the examinations, she found that Conray had been also been stabbed – 14 times – and various organs including his heart, lungs and liver were injured.