Langa residents have vowed to stop baptisms at their local swimming pools, saying “bad spirits” left behind might affect their children.

This comes after more than 30 churchgoers were “caught” inside the Langa public pool on Sunday.

Concerned resident Queen Sibinda says: “I was alerted about the baptism around 7am, more than two hours after they started.

“I went to check it out and saw men in the shallow pools for children. Some people were carrying buckets with muti.

Public pool in Langa where residents refused to let a church baptise their people. File photo

“The main problem about this is that the kids have to swim in the same water that was used by the church people.”

Queen tells the Daily Voice that when people baptise, they “leave behind their bad spirits” in the water.

“The City people surely didn’t drain the water with the bad spirits. What happens to our children when they come into contact with those spirits?” she asks.

“They do this yearly and in 2019, the last time they came to the pool, a child died in the pool.

“We don’t even know the name of their church but we know we don’t want them here to perform their rituals.

“It is not right because the pool services Langa people and we don’t know where those people came from.

“And we don’t know who allowed them in around 5am when our kids can only access the facilities around 2pm.”

DOOP: Kerkmense at the Langa baths

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross, says: “It should be noted that a baptism ceremony is not a cleansing ceremony, and religious organisations have utilised the facility for some time without incident.

“The City swimming pools tariff schedule makes provision for baptism ceremonies to be booked under the City’s book and pay system in the morning from 7am to 10am before the swimming pool opens to the public.

“No inputs were received regarding restrictions on baptism at pools during our review process.

“The Department will take into consideration the points raised for the next tariff review cycle.”

AWARE: Van der Ross

She encouraged the residents to make use of the public participation process.

“The documents are available at sub council offices and libraries for perusal and comment.

“The Department will however engage the community through the subcouncil to understand what the issues are and then only make a decision whether any changes to the type of events accommodated should be considered.”

