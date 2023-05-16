The police reservist accused of shooting and killing a Hanover Park dad claims he fired the fatal shot because cops allegedly came under attack by residents. This was revealed at the Wynberg Regional Court on Monday as police reservist Johan van der Merwe returned to the hof.

Fuller died in December 2020 after Van der Merwe allegedly fired a shotgun into a crowd and the 38-year-old father was struck in the abdomen. SHOT DEAD: Marlon Fuller. The matter, investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, also led to the arrest of fellow reservist Eugene Jones, who was charged with defeating the ends of justice. The charge was dropped.

Last week, Van der Merwe pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and the illegal possession of ammunition. On Monday, Marlon’s niece Miche underwent cross examination by Van Der Merwe’s lawyer, who questioned various aspects of her testimony. Miche said cops fired the shots unprovoked and later, Van Der Merwe confessed that he shot Marlon, stating he thought it was a rubber bullet.

TESTIFY: Niece Miche Fuller. In his description of the shooting, the defence lawyer claims on arrival at Cascade Court there was a group of about 35 people who were allegedly violating the lockdown regulations, drinking alcohol and smoking drugs. According to Van Der Merwe, police instructed the group to lay on the ground so they could proceed with searches, but he claimed the crowd moved towards them and pelted them with stones. He further said the shot was only fired after residents refused to step back and after they had been pepper-sprayed.

Miche, however, told the court this was not true. She said mense in the court gathered after her uncle was shot and claimed that the uproar started when fellow reservist Eugene Jones pepper-sprayed to prevent mense from taking pictures. “It was when people wanted to take pictures that they sprayed pepper spray. [Jones] also wanted to put one woman in the van.