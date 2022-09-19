Ward 43 councillor Elton Jansen says the killing of a community leader in Siqalo informal settlement is evidence that 1 000 railway squatters in Nyanga should not be moved to the area. The move, approved by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, has had Siqalo and Mitchells Plain mense up in arms, saying an increase in residents will only cause problems for them.

The Nyanga squatters have overtaken railway tracks but now that the department is ready to reopen train lines, they need to move them, and they’ve decided the area next to Siqalo is the perfect plek for them. Maxwell Ndimphiwe, 57, was in his home when the shooting happened on Friday night. SHOT: Maxwell Ndimphiwe, 57 Community leader Thelma Tshabile tells the Daily Voice that the victim was shot several times in the head, body and foot.

“I received a call around 10pm, I was informed that one of our members had been killed,” she says. “When I got to his section, I found his body laying on the ground, he was full of blood. “He was shot while he was fetching coal for the canister they were using for heat, outside his shack.”

Thelma explains that Maxwell ran a shebeen from his place. “The two suspects posed as customers and bought two beers,” she adds. “One followed Maxwell when he went outside, the man shot and killed Maxwell and then they fled.”

Sunday afternoon, the residents held a meeting about safety in the area. “We have had too many shooting incidents in Siqalo and after the killing on Friday, we have decided to go to the shebeen owners to demand that they close early,” says Thelma. “We have reasons to believe that after shootings, suspects run into the shebeens to hide.”

As many as 50 people went to shebeens, and then to the police station to ask for more patrols. WARNING: Ward councillor Elton Jansen Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut confirms: “The circumstances are being investigated and the suspect is yet to be arrested. The motive for the murder is not yet known.” Jansen says the shooting is evidence that the squatters should not be moved near Siqalo.

“It is with great sadness that I’ve learned that one of the Siqalo committee members known to me as Maxwell have been shot and killed in Siqalo by unknown gunmen,” he says. “This strengthens my call for Prasa to abandon their plans to relocate the people currently living on the Central Line to a piece of land next to Siqalo on the Philippi wedge. “We cannot allow more people to be dumped on top of a very crime sensitive area.