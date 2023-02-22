A young man from Delft has shot his way onto the big stage after he was chosen to represent South Africa at an international pool championship. Brandon Koopman, 21, was selected to participate in the European Cup of Nations tournament in England in April.

“I am happy and proud that I have received this opportunity, it still feels like a dream come true,” he tells the Daily Voice. He only started playing pool about two years ago but Brandon says since his first game, he’s never looked back. “From that first day, I knew that this is the sport that I want to do and excel in. I started practising every day to improve my game, but I never knew I’d go so far,” he explains.

SUCCESSFUL: Delft ace Brandon Koopman, 21 All that stands in the way of his dream is money, but Brandon says he hopes that he can make his mense proud by representing SA. “I just want to show people that you can go far, it doesn’t matter where you come from. “Some people thought that I would never make it but here I’m on the verge of going to England,” he adds.

However, the chances of coming up against the best pool players in the world are slim as Brandon and his family are trying to raise funds for his trip. To cover the cost of accommodation, flights, and other necessities, each player should have approximately R40 000. Mom Carmelitta says they are appealing to mense to assist their fund-raising efforts.

“Elke bietjie help,” she says. “We are trying to sell boerewors and stuff and I’m planning to have a cake raffle. We don’t want handouts, we just want some assistance. TROTS: Brandon en ma Carmelitta. Picture: Supplied “I can only thank God my son did not end up a gangster or drug addict and maybe he can inspire other kids from Delft,” she says. Renaldo Joseph, tournament director for the South African Blackball Federation, says Brandon is a very technical player with a good chance at coming out tops.