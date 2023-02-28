Already cash-strapped consumers will have to dig deeper this week as the prices of petrol, diesel, illuminating paraffin and gas are expected to increase from Wednesday. The new prices mean that a litre of 95 ULP will now cost R22.30 at the coast and R22.95 inland, according to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

A litre of 95 ULP will now cost R22.30 at the coast and R22.95 inland.Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency The department said despite the decrease in the cost of Brent crude oil, international and national factors necessitated the latest increase in fuel prices, reports IOL. The department explained that petrol prices were increasing at a higher rate than diesel because of lower inventory levels globally and closures of refineries in some countries for seasonal maintenance. “The impact of the European Union sanctions on diesel imports from Russia was already priced in. The LP Gas prices increased due to higher freight rate and propane and butane prices during the same period. These factors led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Price (BFP) of petrol by 73.89c/l and lower contributions to the BFP of diesel and illuminating paraffin by 26.48c/l and 40.90c/l, respectively,” the department said.