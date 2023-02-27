A private hospital has been accused of being “never minded” after a cancer patient’s cellphone was stolen from her room. Margie Rosslind, 56, from Brackenfell says her 67-year-old sister’s Samsung phone was taken from her while she was a patient at Mediclinic Vergelegen in Somerset West on Friday, February 17.

“My sister has stage 4 cancer,” Margie says. “She was at the private hospital and on Friday around 7pm, she was medicated and fell asleep but when she woke up her phone was gone. UPSET: Margie Rosslind. “My sister’s room is close to the nurses’ station; there was no one on duty, no security guards. How could this happen in a private hospital?”

She says it was only five days later that the hospital responded. “They are not very helpful. They told me that they saw two men on the CCTV footage. “One of the men was seen entering my sister’s room and then came out again,” Margie explains.

She adds that her sister has been left traumatised by the ordeal. “This is very shocking, he could have assaulted my sister. You pay thousands of rands for medical aid and this happens.” Margie says the skelms had the audacity to call her to ask how the phone worked.

“The lady asked how to use the phone, but when I asked her about the phone she said she had it for three years. “Then she told me it was her husband’s phone and that she just wanted to call the number back. She then said the vilest things to me over the phone.” General manager Marquin Crotz says that Mediclinic Vergelegen began an investigation as soon as they were notified of the theft.

INVESTIGATE: Mediclinic Vergelegen in Somerset West. “As we did not have a time frame for the incident, time was invested in locating the specific footage of the theft,” Crotz explains. “When the investigation was complete [on Tuesday following the incident], we invited the family to view the CCTV footage as it was determined that two external individuals were responsible for the theft during the nurse handover period. “We made this footage available to the patient’s family and recommended that they lay a charge with the SAPS for theft.”