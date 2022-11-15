A Milnerton mom is kwaad with Ysterplaat Primary after her son was stabbed in the eye with a pair of scissors by a fellow pupil and she was told it was “an accident”. Mushfiqah Croeser, 37, says her 12-year-old son Roscoe nearly lost his eye in the altercation, but then she got a skrik when he was slapped with a suspension letter.

The distraught vrou adds that she was contacted by the school on November 8 saying that her child had been taken to a medical facility. IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Ysterplaat Primary skool “I could not leave work and my sister and brother-in-law were closer, so they rushed to the Albow Gardens Clinic where they found him with a stab wound to his left eye and the blood running out. “They called me and when I got there I saw him lying.

“The deputy principal was there and told me there was an accident and he was stabbed in the eye by another learner,” Mushfiqah explains. She says Roscoe, who is in Grade 4, received three stitches. She was told by doctors that the top layer of his eye had been scraped by the scissors. “The doctor told me he is lucky that he did not lose his eye and gave creams to help repair [it].

“I questioned my son and he told me that one of the boys was hitting a girl and when he stepped in, he was told to mind his own business and got stabbed. “The principal said there was footage and I said I don’t want to hear about footage, I want to hear why no disciplinary action was taken against the child that did this.” INJURED: Roscoe Croeser, 12, suffered stab wound to his eye. Picture supplied Mushfiqah says hours after she spoke to the Daily Voice, her son received a suspension letter.

“Last week, the principal said it was an accident and they are praying for him and now this week when I go to the Daily Voice, they say he caused the fight. “This is only because I came out with the story. But I opened a criminal case at Maitland police station,” the mom says. Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says: “This office confirms that Maitland police are investigating a case of assault GBH, following an altercation between two pupils.

“One was stabbed in his left eye with a scissor.” Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirms that a fight broke out in a class resulting in the stabbing. “The learners were doing group work whereby they had to cut out objects from paper.

“A learner initiated a fight with another learner while this activity was underway. “The other learner subsequently reacted by allegedly punching him back, while holding the scissors in his hand, which caused an injury to the other learner who had allegedly initiated the fight. The school has initiated disciplinary action against both learners. The parents have been notified of this action and the hearing dates.”