The trial of a Hout Bay man accused of raping and murdering his own cousin has been put on hold for the THIRD time as the suspect has still failed to appoint a lawyer. Andrew Moseadie returned to the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday and annoyed officials when he once again stated that he did not have a defence attorney amid warnings from Judge Nolundi Nyati.

Andrew is accused of robbing, raping and killing his cousin Christal Moseadie, 36, in November 2019 after her naked body was found wrapped in a curtain two days after she had gone missing. According to the indictment, Christal and Andrew shared the same home and she was last seen by her sister on 5 November 2019. SLAIN: Christal Moseadie, 36 Andrew apparently told the family lieg stories that Christal had gone to work on 6 November but had not returned.

It was later discovered he had sold her cellphone and raped her corpse. Proceedings were brought to a halt twice in the past month when Andrew failed to appoint a lawyer and the case was set down again for Wednesday. Christal’s angry sister, Shireen Marthinus, says: “He came on Wednesday and just laughed again saying he has no money for a lawyer and now they will appoint a Legal Aid lawyer for him.