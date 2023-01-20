Members of the Western Cape SAPS have thanked communities for coming forward with tip-offs after another massive drug bust in Milnerton. This is the third moerse arrest made within two weeks, with the help of the public.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said while cops in the province are committed to the cause of a crime-free society, they were also grateful for the tip-offs from citizens. “SAPS in the Western Cape extends gratitude to members of the public, who play a vital role in the fight against crime by reporting criminal activities,” Gwala said. “These tip-offs contribute towards eradicating drugs and illegal firearms.”

SEIZED: Gun en ammunition. Gwala said one of the recent arrests made was in Milnerton earlier this week. “Two suspects for possession of drugs worth R500 000 after following up on information [were arrested]. “Members of the Milnerton Crime Prevention Unit received information about a suspicious vehicle driving from Parklands to Cape Town.

“They parked and were performing observation duties at Lagoon Beach around midday when they spotted the vehicle and pulled it over.” Gwala said a search was done which led to the confiscation of the tik and cocaine worth R500 000 and an undisclosed amount of cash. Two men, aged 37 and 45, were arrested and locked up at Milnerton cop shop.