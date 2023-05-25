A third body has been discovered along the notorious Baden Powell Drive in just one week. The half-naked woman was found on the stretch of road between Khayelitsha and Strandfontein.

On Saturday, the body of a man believed to be kidnapped, was found between the thick bushes along Baden Powell Drive close to Strandfontein. On Monday, the body of another unidentified man was found behind the toilets of the ‘S-bend’ after he was allegedly killed by a group of men in a taxi. On Tuesday, the body of a woman, since identified as that of the missing Cebisa Cece Vulangengqele from Delft, was found.

SAD: Mom Cebisa Vulangengqele, 37. Picture supplied The 37-year-old was last seen on May 20 when she left a tavern in Delft. Her family who posted on Facebook about her disappearance said they searched every hospital and mortuary. Three days later, her lifeless body was found between bushes, wearing just her underwear.

On Wednesday, family members were still too traumatised to speak to the Daily Voice, but confirmed that it was the mum of one’s body. Community leaders have said that they are moeg of pleading with the City Of Cape Town to install lights and CCTV cameras on the dark pad. DESPERATE PLEA FOR SAFETY MEASURES: Body on Baden Powell Drive. Mayco member for Energy, Beverley van Reenen, yesterday reiterated that the City would not be replacing streetlight lamps due to the repeat cases of vandalism.