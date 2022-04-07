Five skelms who have been stealing high voltage cables from farms in Fisantekraal are behind bars after they were caught on Tuesday morning.

Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, says thermal cameras were used to monitor the group who were caught with cables worth R85 000.

“During the early hours of Tuesday morning, Auxiliary Law Enforcement officers attached to the Rural Safety group, acted on a complaint of possible cable theft on a farm close to Fisantekraal.

The officers put the area under observation and used thermal cameras to monitor the group of cable thieves.”

He says it was discovered that the skelms operate in two groups with two vehicles.

“The officers assisted by the SAPS sector commander approached the suspects who upon seeing the officers fled from the scene.

“They were pursued and eventually five suspects were apprehended.

“The two vehicles used in the commission of the crime were impounded and officers found 19 rolls of 12Kv bare copper overhead electrical cable with an estimated length of about 1.2km was recovered in one of the vehicles.

Dyason says when inspecting the boot, officers also found a bolt cutter.

“The group is due to appear in court soon on charges relating to theft and damage to essential infrastructure.

“Beside the inconvenience of the loss of power supply, the perpetrators also run the risk of electrocution, which can result in death or serious injury as these are high voltage cables,” he says.

