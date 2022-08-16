Nyanga police have arrested a man who robbed people by pretending to be a cop. The suspect was caught while wearing a bulletproof vest in the Ramaphosa informal settlement in Philippi on Sunday.

Nyanga Community Police Forum general secretary Dumisani Qwebe says: “He was arrested on Sunday, he is not a police officer, he would rob people while dressed like a police officer. “We applaud the Nyanga police for the job well done. Ramaphosa is one of the crime hotspots. “The police were really patient when the man was trying to evade the arrest. We also would like to thank those residents who decided to not interfere with the police operation.

“Some people stood around and said that the police were bored because they went there to search the shack. We are going to make sure that Ramaphosa will be left clean.” A JOB WELL DONE: Nyanga Police Station. File photo Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says the 27-year-old man is expected to appear in court this morning. “Be advised that a 27-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession of stolen state property, possession of imitation firearm, yesterday in Ramaphosa informal settlement, Brown’s Farm when SAPS members were busy doing foot patrols in the area,” he explains.