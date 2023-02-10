The murder trial of Corrine Jackson, accused of stabbing her ex-girlfriend to death, has been postponed yet again. The trial commenced this week in the Mitchells Plain Regional Court, six years after the brutal murder.

The 24-year-old faces charges of murder and assault after she allegedly stabbed Nadine Esterhuizen, 18, in her sister’s home on September 27, 2017 in Colorado Park, Mitchells Plain. KILLED: Nadine Esterhuizen. The State’s first witness, Lorenzo Adams, on Tuesday described the gruesome scene as he was the first person to find Nadine covered in blood on the day of her murder. “There was blood everywhere, on the kitchen floor, the cupboards, the wall. I just saw blood then I saw Nadine laying there,” he said.

Nadine’s mother Vanessa and another family member, along with the investigating officer, were scheduled to take the witness stand on Thursday but the case was postponed due to a number of reasons. WITNESS: Vanessa Esterhuizen. State prosecutor Graham Ferguson said one of the witnesses told him that they were sick with the flu, while the investigating officer had to attend the State of the Nation Address. The case was then postponed for a further two months after Jackson’s defence indicated that her client was attending an outpatient programme until March 1.

Court watcher Linda Jones from the Mitchells Plain United Residents Association said even though she’s frustrated because of the delay, she could understand that facts were needed in order for the case to continue. “This family needs closure, a young lady lost her life tragically. You killed one person but a whole family has been destroyed.” Jones also commented on a tell-all post Jackson made on Facebook following her appearance on Tuesday.

In the post, Jackson claimed she died for a few minutes in 2015, got stabbed in the chest and neck in 2017, had a hit put on her life, was cursed by a church that left her paralysed, and that she survived being struck by lightning in her prison cell in 2018. She also claimed that a knife was thrown into her knee in 2019. Jones said she did not believe any of these claims.