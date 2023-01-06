An underworld sharp shooter is allegedly behind the murder of a gunman who opened fire at a popular nightclub in Tyger Valley. While details around the incident remain sketchy, Daily Voice sources say the shooter is known for guarding several underworld dik dinge including Nafiz Modack, Cyril Beeka and Colin Booysen.

The shooting at Buckley’s Bar during the early hours of Thursday saw the man, who may not yet be identified, open fire at a gunman and kill him on the spot. APPEARING: The shooter. A source says: “The guy who was arrested actually killed a gunman. According to the information, an unknown coloured male walked to the bar and opened fire on one of the bouncers but only injured him. This ou then opened fire in retaliation and shot the gunman, who died on the spot.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms the shooting. The case has now been transferred to the Anti-Gang Unit for investigation.

“A murder case was opened after a shooting incident on Thursday at a pub in Edward Street, Upper Oakdale, Bellville. The case was transferred to the Anti-Gang Unit for further investigation. The circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. “No arrest has been made as yet, and the motive behind this incident is still being investigated. The age of the victim is unknown.” FATAL: Scene at Buckley’s Bar in Bellville where a gunman was shot by an alleged underworld hitman Van Wyk adds SAPS are also investigating an attempted murder case after another man was wounded in the shooting.

A manager at Buckley’s, who asked not to be identified, confirms the skietery and says it appears that the bouncer was the target, although the motive behind the shooting was unknown at this stage. “The bouncer is also the doorman and the shooter went straight for him. What led up to this we are not aware of and who shot him we are also not aware of,” the manager explains. TAPED OFF: Footage after the shooting Sources in the underworld say the shooting has sent tongues wagging as suspected gang boss Booysen arrived at Bellville Police Station yesterday morning to help the alleged shooter obtain a lawyer.