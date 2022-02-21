Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

“The queen has today tested positive for Covid,” the Palace said.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines.”

Prince Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, earlier this month pulled out of an event after contracting Covid for a second time.

Elizabeth is the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch.

