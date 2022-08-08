The web of mystery surrounding underworld gang hits is unravelling before the Western Cape High Court after Igor Russol was named as a co-conspirator in an elaborate plan to murder Nafiz Modack and his associates. This was revealed on Friday as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) released a new indictment in the ongoing murder trial of Brian “Steroid King” Wainstein.

Russol aka “Igor the Russian” was nabbed by the Hawks last week. ‘HELPED SOLICIT HITMEN’: Igor Russol At the time, the Hawks revealed that he was being added to the Wainstein matter but court documents have since revealed that he allegedly helped solicit hitmen to carry out hits on behalf of alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman. Lifman, along with Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and slain gang boss William “Red” Stevens, were busted more than a year ago and charged with the murder of Wainstein.

The trio were released on R100 000 bail each but shortly before their next court date, Stevens was shot and killed outside his Kraaifontein home. The NPA later released an indictment which included Lifman and Booysen as well as several other alleged members of the 27s gang who face over 30 charges including a plot to murder Donkie’s brother, Colin, as well as Modack. According to the indictment, the rivalries date back to 2016 where Lifman, Donkie, Colin and Andre Naude established a “brotherhood” which oversaw bouncers at Cape Town clubs.

It states that in May 2016, a violent altercation broke out between Colin and another person at a local club and he brought 27s gang members including Stevens, but later blamed Donkie. The split was allegedly negotiated by Naude with Colin leaving the brotherhood and joining Modack. The documents state that the duo started taking over clubs from Lifman and Donkie leading to a bitter rivalry which would result in years of attempted murder plots.

It states that in 2017, Lifman was in conflict with Wainstein over property and investments. In July 2017, there was a failed attempt to murder Ralph Stanfield, who was an alleged associate of Wainstein, but after the failed hit, Wainstein allegedly plotted to kill Lifman’s bodyguard in retaliation. Wainstein was later shot and killed at his Constantia home.

HIT: Wainstein was killed at his Constantia home Now, new documents reveal that in that same month, Lifman, Russol and Naude allegedly met to plot the murders of Modack, Colin, Carl Lakay, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, Emile Goodley and James Dalton. It states that at the time, Russol and Naude met with the Breet brothers to discuss the planned assassinations but Lifman complained that the Russian had already been paid R80 000 to carry out the hits but had failed to do so. Lifman allegedly agreed to pay another R80 000 for the assassinations and even stated he would pay R10 000 upfront.