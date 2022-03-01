A mistake by a bank has cost a Strandfontein resident nearly R70 000.

Rene Benjamin has continued paying a bond that was settled six years ago already.

The 50-year-old says she sold her Strand home in 2010 but had to pay a balance of over R100 000 to settle the account with Standard Bank.

“When I sold my house in Broadlands Village, there was a balance of R100 000 and I was told to pay R1100 a month to get it settled,” she says.

“The debit orders kept going off but in December I did some bookkeeping and I was shocked to find that I was still paying this bond.

“When I investigated it, I saw the account was settled in 2016 already but I was still paying.”

Rene says according to her calculations, the bank owes her at least R66 000 and she wants her money back.

But she says when she attempted to get answers from Standard Bank, she was sent from pillar to post.

“It was a real struggle to get the information from them because when I went into the bank at Westgate Mall in December, they told me I must do it over the phone.

“When I called, they said I must send an email and when I emailed, they told me I must go into the bank, so I was being sent all around the time.

“If the account was settled in 2016 already, then why was I still paying? They are not taking any sort of responsibility.”

OWED MONEY: Rene Benjamin, 50

Following a query from the Daily Voice, Standard Bank spokesperson Tatenda Goredema said the bank had conducted an investigation and he admitted they made a mistake with Rene’s bond.

“Based on our investigation, we have ascertained that the debt owed by Mrs Benjamin has been paid in full in line with her agreement and will be finalised by our teams.

“We strive to offer our clients excellent service but unfortunately, we did not live up to that goal in this case.

“We are in contact with Mrs Benjamin to address this issue and will resolve it as soon as possible.

“We sincerely apologise to Mrs Benjamin for any inconvenience.”

However, Rene said she has still not received any feedback from the bank.

