Video footage of the horrific crime scene where the body of 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse was found was shown in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, amid revelations that there are no DNA links to his alleged killer Marvin Minnaar. The footage captured by the SAPS provincial crime scene investigation (CSI) Unit revealed that the young Sibusiso’s clothes were strewn around the thick reeds where his naked, lifeless body was discovered.

The Grade 7 pupil from Sentinel Primary was last seen by his ouma at their home in Imizamo Yethu on February 26, 2020. It is believed that sports coach Minnaar was the last person seen with the boy. TRAGEDY: Sibusiso Dakuse Two days after his disappearance, Sibusiso’s body was discovered by Hout Bay cops in a bush near Manchester Street.

Minnaar has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape and murder. Taking the stand, sergeant Mark Avontuur explained that he was called to the scene and tasked with taking the video of the shocking findings. In the clip, Avontuur captures various items of clothing including a tracksuit pants, slippers, a shirt and underpants believed to be Sibusiso’s.

There’s also a shot of the boy’s naked body lying face down, seemingly concealed from a nearby foot path, which is how cops found him. Meanwhile, defence advocate Burger Brand revealed that no DNA evidence linked the accused Minnaar to the crime scene. Swabs taken from Sibusiso only contained his own DNA.

While cross-examining State pathologist, Bronwyn Inglis, it was revealed that she took six swabs from Sibusiso’s body for DNA testing against a sample taken from Minnaar. “We know that there is a DNA match to the deceased but no other DNA from those swabs was matched to a sample taken from the accused,” said Brand. He questioned if that could mean Sibusiso had not been penetrated but Inglis disagreed.