The Lentegeur Football Club’s Under-8 team has snatched the Rygate Football Tournament Cup in an unbeaten streak. The team led by 33-year-old coach Earl Stemmers came up tops over the weekend after dominating in all 11 of their matches.

A proud Earl tells the Daily Voice that before the Rygate Cup, his team had already been on a winning streak and also crushed their rivals at the Loftus Football Association Cup, winning all of their 20 matches. WELL DONE: The Lentegeur Football Club’s under 8 team “On 3 October, we headed to the Rygate Tournament in Athlone. I remember telling the boys, who were at that time used to winning, that they must keep their heads up no matter what, even if they lose, but they didn’t lose, not even one match,” he said. “This is my second year coaching the team and the passion they have just keeps growing. I am just so proud of them.”

He says despite rampant violence in their community, the young boys pitched up for practice determined to play. “I know how tough it is because I also grew up in Lentegeur and I played for the same team as a junior, the sacrifices these kids put in is everything, having to practice while there are gunshots somewhere in the background. “The focus it takes to train knowing what’s happening in your area, it’s a lot of mental work too, but the boys know that it’s always education before soccer.