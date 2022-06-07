As more alleged victims of the “Grindr Swindler” come forward, the alleged skelm claims he himself was the victim of an abduction. Last week, Gavin February, 23, from Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, told the Daily Voice that he was robbed of his cellphone while on a blind date with a man he had met on social media dating app, Grindr.

He said on 20 May, “Jonathan” paid for an Uber taxi to take him to Goodwood and they then went to a pub in Voortrekker Road for drinks. TAKEN FOR A RIDE: Gavin February, 23, from Beacon Valley Gavin said: “He said he had to go outside to meet a customer, as he sells clothes. He asked to use my phone to take a picture of the customer’s ID so that I can later send it to him because his phone [battery] died.” But he says Jonathan never returned with his phone.

More on this [WATCH] Blind date robbed me blind: Man warns mense to be vigilant on Grindr after phone is stolen

On Friday, several more men contacted the Daily Voice to say they’ve also had run-ins with Jonathan. A 39-year-old Kraaifontein man said he was robbed at a Durbanville pub on 30 April. “I met Jonathan on Grindr. A day before the meeting, we had a video call and then we met the day after at the pub,” he says.

CONNECT: The Grindr app “When I got there, he already had two beers, he offered me a drink and made me comfortable. He spun me the same story of going to use my phone to take a photo and then he took my phone and never returned. “I traced my phone to Bellville, there by the Somali shops and then it went off. I saw Gavin’s story and I was in shock.” Sabri Salie from Eastridge says he was almost a victim: “On 2 June about 9.45am when I got to work, I received a message from this Jonathan guy.

“He asked me what I am looking for on the app and I told him I’m not into anything, just browsing. He wanted to meet up, promising to give me the world and wanting me to be a brand ambassador for his clothing. “When he eventually added me on WhatsApp, it was mainly him wanting to hook-up. I feel glad that I did not end up falling for this.” CHAT: Sabri Salie’s texts with Jonathan Sabri provided a contact number for Jonathan – the same one he used with Gavin.

When the Daily Voice called, he denied swindling guys on Grindr, and robbing Gavin. Instead, he claimed on the day he met Gavin and went out to meet his client, he was abducted. “I went out to take the picture of my customer’s ID and then I was forced into a car, held at gunpoint and they robbed me of all my things, including Gavin’s phone.