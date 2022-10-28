The sons of Pagad G-Force leader Moulana Moegsien Barendse claim police are trying to frame them for a triple murder that took place earlier this year. A number of affidavits, read out in court, fingered the investigating officer of allegedly trying to pin the murders on the three suspects, brothers Ebrahim and Yusuf Barendse and their friend Ishmaeel Amardien.

This was revealed during the trio’s bail application at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. They were arrested on September 8, five months after the murders of scrapyard owner Ricardo de Jager, 46, and his employees Thys Meyer and Adnan Jacobs at the Victoria Lodge informal settlement in Southfield in March. Witnesses told cops the victims were gunned down by a group of 10 men “dressed in police gear”.

The Barendse broers stated in their affidavit that there is a plot by an anti-gang unit detective Jones to frame them. “My father had been approached by several people who said they were coerced by detective Jones of the AGU to implicate him and us,” the document read. Natasha de la Cruz, who lived at the informal settlement at the time of the shooting, also submitted an affidavit in which she claims that the detective fetched her from Worcester and held her in custody for three days.

“Detective Jones wanted me to sign a statement which shows that Moegsien and his sons were responsible for the shooting,” she said. “I refused and she said I would be charged with the triple murder instead, but I still refused. I was released on the third day and dropped off in Klip Road.” LEADER : Moulana Moegsien Barendse Echoing Natasha was Nadiem Patter, who alleged that he was also forced to sign documents and when he refused, he was threatened with the murder charges.

The State prosecutor said they didn’t receive the affidavits in time so could not respond to the serious allegations, and asked for a postponement. The accused have been trying to get bail since last month. The trio said they intend on pleading not guilty as they have nothing to do with the crime. Ebrahim asked for freedom because Pollsmoor Prison is vuil.

“My body is full of insect bites and the cells are overcrowded, I sometimes have to sleep on the floor,” he said in his affidavit. “I have diarrhoea and shortness of breath.” “I work at a bank institution and stand to lose employment if I am kept any longer in custody. I was with my girlfriend on the night in question." His brother Yusuf stated: “I was in bed on my phone when the employee who lives with us alerted me about the shooting. I plan to plead not guilty for this.”

Amardien said he has a repeat urinary tract infection and is also on medication for his kidneys, while his young kids are suffering without him. “I struggle to get the medication in Pollsmoor and need to get to the doctor as my health is deteriorating. “My two-month-old daughter used to sleep on my chest and now she is stressed because I am not there. I heard that she cries every night for me.”