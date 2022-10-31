With klappertjies season ommie draai, the City of Cape Town has reminded mense that it no longer provides designated fireworks sites for Guy Fawkes or New Year’s Eve. According to the City, fireworks will only be allowed with a special permit obtained to host a fireworks display.

The City says that between November 1 and 5 last year, its public emergency communication centre received 334 calls of the illegal discharges of klappertjies, and 61 calls about the illegal sale of crackers. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, says the City has managed to turn the tide against Guy Fawkes, but Capetonians should also play their part. “Our appeal is to residents in hotspot areas to stand up against the destructive behaviour that has become associated with this day,” Smith says.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie adds that the use and sale of fireworks without a license has been banned for years. “Despite this, parents and children continue to break the law, place their communities in difficult positions and leave our animals and pets in a state of shock. “Trying to tell the difference between gunshots and klappertjies [also] remains a major problem,” he says.