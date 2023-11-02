The four-time Rugby World Cup champions are currently on a four-day victory tour to show off the Webb Ellis Cup to their fans. I spent last Saturday touring the streets of Cape Town to feel the beauty of our gees and ended up watching the game with mal friends at Canal Walk.

Wow, it was a mad house! What a vibe the Boks created for almost every Capetonian. It was like oujaaraand! Every spot in the CBD, every mall, and even Cape Town Stadium was filled with supporters shining in their green and gold. Here and there, I spotted some New Zealand fans in their all black. Sorry vir julle! Canal Walk’s food court was packed, with a vibe that was second to none.

Mense were screaming for the Springboks and booing the All Blacks, as the teams went head to head in Paris. WORLD CHAMPIONS: The Springboks And die mense went bos when that final whistle was finally blown. There were tears, laughter and screams of joy as ecstatic fans literally nearly lifted the roof. The night kicked off with some pre-game entertainment and Theo Esau brought the fun as the host, while Aden Thomas from Heart FM’s breakfast show hyped up the mense.