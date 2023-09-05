A thanksgiving service was held on Sunday in Mitchells Plain for Tiyana van Rooyen, 13, who survived being shot in the head after being caught in a crossfire while playing outside.
Tiyana, a Grade 8 pupil at Beacon Hill High School, was recently rushed to hospital in a critical condition with a bullet stuck in her head. Police later arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting.
The meisie was discharged from Groote Schuur Hospital on August 24 and is recovering at home.
Pastor Leon Jacobs from the Kingdom Christian Church, says during her operation, he and the congregation also held a prayer meeting where the shooting took place and during the service, her mom Zola called to say that her five-hour surgery was successful.
“We trusted the Lord the entire time, it was a kopskoot and most of the time people don’t make it so I asked the Lord what is the way forward and the idea came to show appreciation in the form of a thanksgiving service,” Pastor Leon said. “My idea was to restore hope again in the community.”
Aintree Crescent was filled with about 2 000 well-wishers on Sunday. The mense were also served food, and there was face painting and party packets for the kids.
TikTok sensations Mr Tapout, Scottish SA and Kattie also performed.
Zola says Tiyana is recovering well and thanked the congregation.
“The least me and my family can do is to say thank you because they have been our biggest supporters during this time, they have been with us through thick and thin. We are very grateful,” the ma added.