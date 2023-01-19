Over 100 Manenberg laaities are walking taller after community workers rallied to provide free haircuts as schools opened on Wednesday. Pecos Walk buzzed with excitement on Tuesday as eager youngsters from across Manenberg lined up to get a fresh haircut the day before they returned to school.

Desmond Syce from the Cape Coloured Congress says their aim was to re-instill hope for young boys in the gang-ridden community. “The brainchild is actually our president Fadiel Adams and this project stretched from Manenberg to Vredenburg,” he explains. “Myself, along with Yusuf Hope and others, carried out the project in Manenberg and went to various barbers to get support.

“In Manenberg, the average cost of a haircut is between R60 and R70 and that puts parents in a place where they must now decide between getting a boy a haircut or buying bread and krag that day.” He says they put out a social media post and received an overwhelming response from excited parents and laaities. “The boys came lining up and we had over 100.

“As party members we also grabbed the clippers and helped where we could as everyone got a standard school boy haircut,” Syce adds. LINING UP: Manenberg boys waiting for a fresh cut. “One young mom broke out in tears saying she was so grateful as she could not afford to cut her child’s hair. “We also handed out food to make sure they had a meal.”

Syce says seeing the youngsters walk to school with their new haircuts made him proud. “It was so lekker to see them walking tall and having their dignity back. “Our boys are at major risk in Manenberg and some of them are being recruited into gangs at a very young age,” he explains.