A popular Cape Flats ouma, who has been struggling to walk on her own, received a surprise visit from the chairman and founder of the Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, who gifted her a brand-new wheelchair. Ouma Sarah Matthews, who turned 99 years old last week, smiled from ear to ear when Sooliman arrived with her gift on her birthday after an application made by her daughter to the organisation.

Originally from Oudtshoorn, Ouma Sarah who now lives in Welcome Estate, is well-known for her stalltjie at the Cape Town Market where she worked for over 50 years. JOY: Dr Imtiaz Sooliman and Sarah Matthews The stalwart hawker who sold vegetables, flowers and fruit, can still remember when the market was first opened in 1961. For over 50 years, she arrived early each morning to purchase her goods and then transport her products to her stand in Pinelands near the traffic department.

Daughter Ruth says her mom celebrated her 99th birthday on 15 July but the years had taken their toll and that’s why she emailed Dr Sooliman for assistance. “I was searching for wheelchairs for my mom and looked at the Gift of the Givers website and noted that they do donate wheelchairs,” Ruth explains. “My mom was a very active person and had her own business, selling fruit and veg. She stopped working at the age of 90 years old.

“My mom stopped walking around last year as her bones have obviously weakened at her age.” PLEASED: Ouma getting her present Gift of the Givers spokesperson, Ali Sablay, said yesterday that Dr Sooliman wanted to hand over the birthday present in person while in the Mother City. “For the last year and a half, due to her age, she could not walk anymore on her own,” Sablay says.

“When she had to attend doctor visits, it was stressful for her family as they had to borrow a wheelchair.” Ruth says her mom was stunned when she received her special gift. “She was very surprised and happy at the same time. It has helped her tremendously.