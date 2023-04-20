A Cape Town-based beauty salon owner has revealed that Facebook rapist Thabo Bester and his fugitive girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana hired him in November 2022 to recruit girls for their modelling agency known as “imedia”. Speaking exclusively to Independent Media, the beauty therapist trading under the name “Taffy Tally Marz”, aka “Talent”, and who runs an event management company and the Cape Town Nails Guru, revealed that the couple paid him lekker kroon for recruiting “beautiful girls” for them.

“I met Thabo Bester in November 2022; he first came to my salon for a haircut and I assisted him,” said Taffy Tally. He said three weeks later, Bester brought “his wife Nandipha” and her cousins to the salon. MASTERMIND: Thabo Bester. Picture: AFP “I did their nails but I had questions about Dr Nandipha because I knew her from social media. I was shocked because I knew she was married but I decided to keep it to myself because I don’t get into other people’s private lives.”

He says he became close to Nandipha and the couple later asked him to work for them recruiting girls. “I recruited the girls as per the specific criteria they had given me. I would send them pictures and set up a meeting for Bester with the models.” Taffy Tally provided Independent Media the WhatsApp messages where he was directly in contact with Bester, as well as pictures and details of the models.