Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has left social media hot under the collar – not over his court appearance, but for wearing a designer jersey reportedly worth over R20 000. Bester appeared virtually and in a different courtroom from his girlfriend, Nandipha Magudumana, and their co-accused in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where he was wearing a mooi Louis Vuitton top worth over R20,000.

He faces several charges including corruption, murder and fraud. Advocate Jeremiah Pela told the court he would be bringing a recusal application for himself and instructing attorney Tsireledzo Ndou on this matter. Bester’s new attorney, Kabelo Matee, immediately came on record. Bester orchestrated an audacious escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year, before he was recaptured with Magudumana in Tanzania in April this year.

However, his latest appearance has got mense talking about his larney gep, with questions being asked about who provides him with such uitspatlike clothing. “Prisoners are allowed to [wear] their own clothes when appearing in court, the question should be who is providing him the clothes for these court appearances?” @dayza21 asked. “This guy is a convicted criminal going through another trial. Surely he should be wearing an orange jumpsuit or at the very least awaiting trial uniform,” wrote @DuchessOfSanton.

Meanwhile, Magudumana, dressed in all black, appeared alongside her co-accused Zimbabwean national Zanda Moyo, her father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni and several G4S prison employees. Moyo indicated that he would not be applying for bail at this time. It was revealed he had a previous arrest from a few years ago. An application by Sekeleni, who is out on R10 000 bail, to appear in court via audio-visual remand next time, as court “was too far”, was denied.