A nurse is fearing for her life even after her stalker was arrested. Nosipho Tabata says she had been in an abusive relationship with her ex-boyfriend for over seven years.

In those years she had been “raped, intimidated, dragged with a car and punched”. She broke up with him in May after he allegedly assaulted her again and started stalking her. Nosipho took to Facebook last week to reveal the horrors she had allegedly endured at the hands of the 37-year-old suspect.

She also posted pictures of herself with huge bruises on her back and buttocks and swollen, blue eyes. BRUTAL ATTACK: Nosipho Tabata She says she moved out of her Khayelitsha home but then her ex threatened to kill her brother if she didn’t tell him her new address. “He called me last week and said the weekend wouldn’t pass without shooting my brother in Site C and at the time, he knew that the police were looking for him,” she says.

The terrified woman says the suspect kept calling her from private numbers and even hired someone to kill her while she was at work. “On 3 May, police went to arrest him but they didn’t find him. On 4 May, he sent a guy to stalk me at work,” she explains. “On 7 May at work, when I was about to park my car, (the hitman) was standing outside the facility’s yard, and he was opening his jacket.

“I took a picture of him and videos and I reported it to my manager and then I called someone to come fetch me.” She says when her lift arrived, the coloured man tried to shoot her. BEATEN: Horrible bruising. Picture: “As I was opening the car door, he turned around coming towards me, lifting his jacket trying to take out a gun.

“He saw that there was another car behind me and then he pulled down his jacket and went inside the clinic. “We went straight to the police station to report this incident.” She adds: “I don’t feel safe anywhere even though I have moved. I heard that my ex has been arrested but that doesn’t make me feel good because he has not been convicted.”