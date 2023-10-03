Officials of the Bonteheuwel Tennis Club have lashed out against the City of Cape Town for failing to secure their grounds. The well-known courts have fallen victim to vandalism and druggies occupying the brick structure there.

Chairperson Andre van Tura says that the future of the historic tennis club is at risk as it cannot host home matches anymore. “Our fencing poles were stolen and so the fence collapsed. We are ashamed to host some elite clubs at our facility because of the condition that it is in,” he said. The vuurwarme tennis team are currently competing in the Western Province doubles league.

They have six league players and 14 other members who play social matches. OUT OF ORDER: The facility cannot host events anymore According to Van Tura, criminals have taken over the club they called home. “We have gangsters in our facility while we host games and they use drugs openly.

“We get no assistance from law enforcement or SAPS with the criminal activities taking place at the facility, a facility which is sub-standard and not safe.” When the Daily Voice visited the empty tennis courts yesterday, people could be seen entering through a hole in the fence and going into the building. A resident, who asked not to be named, says that skollies have taken over the courts where people used to come and unwind: “Mense used to come here in the evening to play or watch some tennis, but now it’s more of a dump.”

CHAIRMAN: Andre van Tura Van Tura says that they have sought help from ward councillor Angus McKenzie but are yet to be assisted. “Mr McKenzie knows very well what our problem is and how it is affecting the sport. We can’t even involve youth in the sport because it is so unsafe for them,” he added. “We progress so well in Western Province tennis leagues and we carry the Bonteheuwel flag,” he adds. DEURMEKAAR: The Bonteheuwel Tennis Club facilities McKenzie and the facility manager Carlo Benjamin were unavailable for comment by deadline.