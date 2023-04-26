The son of Cape Town businessman, Ismail Rajah, has been found guilty of theft and perjury charges at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Ridwaan Rajah, who is also the director of Good Hope Construction, was convicted on Monday on charges relating to renovations at the Parliamentary Precinct.

The Rajah family hit the limelight last year when Ismail was kidnapped. The elderly businessman was taken by armed men driving an Audi Q7, outside his company in Parow Valley on 9 March as he was parking his Porsche Cayenne. DAD: Businessman Ismail Rajah. Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, says Ridwaan, 42, was awarded a tender by the Regional Bid Adjudication Committee (RBAC) of the Department of Public Works (DPW) to do both internal and external renovations back in 2015.

“Good Hope Construction sub-contracted Winlite Aluminium Windows and Doors (Pty) Ltd (Winlite) to fabricate and erect aluminium curtain walls for the project worth approximately R519 000. “After the work was certified to be finally completed, the accused submitted the final account to the Department of Public Works for consideration and approval in the sum of over R10.8 million. “This final account was not accepted by the Department of Public Works.”

She says Ridwaan instituted motions at the High Court and stated in his founding affidavit that the contract value of over R10 million excluded the sum of R455 296 in respect of an advance allegedly paid by Good Hope Construction to Winlite, for goods manufactured and kept off-site. SPOTLIGHT: Good Hope Construction. Hani says: “The Department of Public Works made a payment of R718 867.29 to Good Hope Construction, which included the advance payment amounting to R455 296.40 (excluding VAT) or R519 037.90 (including VAT). “The Department of Public Works was compelled by the High Court on 26 October 2015 to amend the total cost amount and make the additional payment of R455 296 so as to enable the company awarded the tender to pay the subcontractor.”

Hani says a detailed investigation revealed that the subcontractor never received any payment during the initial contract after the High Court decision. “It was then that the Department of Public Works reported the matter to the Hawks for further probing and through advance investigation realised an element of misrepresentation.” Hani adds: “I can confirm that Ridwaan is the son of Ismail Rajah who was kidnapped in Parow.