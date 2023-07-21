A 93-year-old ouma and her pensioner daughter are facing eviction as their tenants refuse to pay rent. Elizabeth van Vuuren, 93, is renting out her home in Mitchells Plain as a source of income but now faces becoming homeless herself as she can’t afford her own rent at her Kenwyn home.

She’s been renting out her Westridge property to couple Terrence Hoffman and Heather Jacobs for the past six years, but says three months ago they just decided to stop paying rent and are coming up with all sorts of stories to get out of paying the money. Elizabeth’s daughter, MaraMatthee, 68, says her elderly mother is sick with worry as the rental income of R8100 covers their rent in Kenwyn. “She is stressed out as our landlord expects our rental as well. We cannot give excuses to him,” says Mara.

She says the couple hasn’t paid rent for the last three months, without explanation. “The municipality bill of the property is currently in arrears of R2800. My mother can’t even get a rebate now because it is in arrears. “At 93 years old, my mom has to be abused by dirty tenants not paying her rent,” she adds.

CONCERN: Mara Matthee, 68 When the Daily Voice visited the house in La Provence Way in Westridge on Monday, no one answered the door. Heather later answered messages on WhatsApp, claiming their lawyers are handling the case. “We are not allowed to comment as it was handed over to our attorneys,” she said.

Mara says the couple had the nerve to still use her mom’s furniture in the house. “I have asked the tenant if I can collect the furniture but they haven’t responded,” she says. Mara says they don’t know what to do and cannot afford a lawyer to start an eviction process.