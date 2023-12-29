An Eerste River woman says she is still without electricity after an Eskom employee, who is also her landlady, allegedly tampered with her krag box. The 36-year-old woman tells the Daily Voice that she even took a video of the Eskom employee who works as a technical officer while she was busy fiddling with the power box in her separate entrance on 31 October.

She says: “The minute she opened the box and messed with it, our electricity went off. I then took the video to Eskom’s offices in Bellville [on 1 November] where I reported the matter.” DENIAL: Eskom employee and landlady Siphokazi Xalabile She adds shocked Eskom officials looked ready to take action against the woman but two months later, she is still without power. “To date, no one was at the house, and then they tell me I need to get the Eskom customer to come in about the electricity being off. The person who did this is then the Eskom customer, why would she risk her reputation and job?” the woman wants to know.

When the Daily Voice contacted the landlady, Siphokazi Xalabile, she denied tampering with the Eskom box. She explains: “I didn’t tamper with the box. That box has nothing to do with Eskom, I bought it myself at a hardware store. “She has been defaulting with her payments since July, so I had to disconnect her water and electricity.