It is anyone’s worst nightmare come true – what if everyone declared you mad and locked you away, yet you were as sane as the next person?

How would you prove you were not crazy?

This is the situation that faced Tembisa 10 mother Maria Sithole (aka Gosiame) in June 2021 following the birth of her decuplets at Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

Over the course of several months, through its Baby Trade docuseries, Independent Media has revealed the strong likelihood that Mrs Sithole was indeed pregnant, and with multiple babies.

As Gosiame tells it, it appears something is rotten and amiss with the state of the Department of Health, Social Development, and SAPS, given the documented and extraordinary events that unfolded post the announcement of the birth of these babies.

Episode 5 ended with Gosiame having been unceremoniously declared a danger to herself and others and being dragged to Tembisa Hospital by Mokgethwa Makate, a social worker at the Department of Social Development.

DISCOVER: A pregnant Maria

In Episode 6, which is now available on YouTube and iol.co.za, the Independent Media team stopped over at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital and shocking discoveries were made.

Editorial director for the series Viasen Soobramoney explains: “All along, Gosiame Sithole and (father) Teboho Tsotetsi have been consistent in their story. The peculiar events and repeated breaches of the law and regulations by a succession of officials and people in connection to this tale, often defy belief.”

Soobramoney also confirmed that Episode 7 will follow closely on the publication of Episode 6, Baby Trade: The “Madness” Continues.

While the latest instalment may not answer everyone’s questions as to what happened to the babies, it does shine a light on the possibility of a massive cover-up.

