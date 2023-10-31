The family of a 17-year-old girl are pleading with the community of Steenberg to help them find out what happened to the meisie whose body was found dumped on a field on Sunday afternoon. DISCOVERY: Coroners take away Tashneecka’s dead body Tashneecka Prins was last seen on Saturday when she left her grandmother's house to meet friends. On Sunday, her ouma Anne Gordon returned from church and was called to the scene where an unidentified girl was found.

According to Anne, the meisie was lying face down in the sand and her body covered with two dirty mats. “I didn’t believe it was her, but the clothes the girl had on looked familiar,” a hartseer Anne explained. The ouma says Tashneecka’s aunt went to identify the body and confirmed that it was in fact the teen.

"The aunty says she saw a huge gash on her forehead and mouth, there was blood but she was still dressed. It looked like she was assaulted," Anne said. The granny says when she received the confirmation, her heart sank. "It hurts, she was my little girl, she was born in my house, I cared for her and now she is gone in such a cruel way. I will miss her talking so much. She was like any other teenager that had her moods but she was good," she added.

The ouma says she also finds it very disheartening that people posted pictures of the body on social media before they could even identify the body. She says Tashneecka did not attend school. “It is not right, people should have a heart and think of the family, also if anyone saw or heard something, please, please report it, we need closure and we need to know what happened,” Anne added.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the incident and that Steenberg SAPS are investigating a case of murder. “Upon police arrival near the corners of Symphony and Sand Olive Road, they found the body of an unknown female who sustained an open wound to her forehead. “The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. We appeal to anyone with information to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” he added.