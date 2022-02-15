A British man was left open-mouthed after Spanish authorities returned the false teeth he lost on a drunken night out in Benidorm 11 years ago.

Paul Bishop, 63, misplaced his teeth in the popular resort in 2011, when he fell ill while drinking cider and had to vomit into a bin.

“When we headed to the next bar, my friend then turned round to me and asked where my teeth were,” he told the BBC.

He had to spend the rest of the holiday without tanne, even performing as a toothless Elvis for his friend’s 50th birthday, the broadcaster reported.

Back home he coughed up £600 (about R12 300) on a new set, certain that he would never see his old dentures again.

But he was “gobsmacked and stunned” when against all odds, the long-lost valse tanne turned up at his home in Stalybridge, England.

They had been found in a Spanish landfill.

“Next thing you know, they have found my DNA and address from British records, and popped it in the post,” he added.

