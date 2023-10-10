Two skollies accused of killing teen girl Zarah Jackson have been sent to prison. Ebrahiem Ettala and Tyrique Pretorius, both aged 23, made their first appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday, just three days after the horrific shooting.

The Grade 9 pupil from Crystal High School was shot in the neck while walking to the winkel with her friend after 8am last Friday. Her hartseer mother Magdalene tells the Daily Voice that she was locked inside her home as gunshots rang out, and frantic neighbours told her the 15-year-old was shot. SORROW: Mother Magdalene. File photo “I was still in bed and she came to me to ask for a R1. I reached over to my bag and gave her a R2 and dozed off and that is when we heard the shots,” the mom said.

“The neighbours ran to me screaming that Zarah was shot and as I tried to open the gate, I remembered she said she is locking the gate and will be back shortly. “I threw all the drawers out looking for the spare key and when I got to Rywood Walk, I found her brother Tyler lying over her. “She was shot in the neck and we rushed her to Heideveld Emergency Centre, but she was flou the whole way there. She was taken in and not long after we heard she did not make it.”

SHOT IN THE NECK: Teen Zarah Jackson died in the Heideveld ER. File photo Police on Sunday confirmed the arrest of the two suspects and according to a Daily Voice source, they are both alleged members of the Ghetto Kids gang. Defence attorney Labiek Samuels says they appeared on charges of murder and attempted murder. The case was postponed to October 18 for a bail application. Magdalene was happy with the arrests but the griefstricken family was unable to attend court proceedings, as they are preparing for Zarah’s memorial service and funeral.

“We only had a copy of her birth certificate so we also had to go to Home Affairs. We were unable to go to court but the community will be opposing their bail application,” she said. Magdalene said the family is “gripped in grief” and while they had initially planned to host a birthday party for Zarah and Tyler, as they celebrate their birthdays on the same day, they are now planning a funeral. “If we get everything arranged, she will be buried on her birthday. There aren’t words as a mother to describe how I am feeling but I have to be strong for my kids.”