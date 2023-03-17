Hanover Park skollies who gunned down a 15-year-old boy are set to appear in the Western Cape High Court on Friday. Dwayne Tyman, a Grade 10 pupil from Groenvlei High, was killed on May 28, 2020 while standing with his friends in Surburg Walk amid a gang war between the Americans and the Ghetto Kids.

At the time, his mom Beulah said the group of youngsters had gathered around a fire to keep warm when a car drove past and shots were fired. Dwayne’s 15-year-old cousin was shot in the leg while a 16-year-old girl was also injured. Shortly after the shooting, cops arrested Mohammed Yaseen Claasen, Chadwin Charles, Bashier Gamba and Kyle du Toit.

According to the indictment, the accused are members of the Ghetto Kids gang in Hanover Park and had carried out a series of shootings from June 2019 to May 2020. They face 16 charges including three murders and five attempted murders. It is also alleged that on June 11, 2019, Claasen and Charles killed Ashtvon Gaffley who was walking to a winkel. The State alleges that five months later, Claasen and Gamba also killed Charlton Vitron by shooting him in Surran Road.