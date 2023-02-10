Police have arrested two suspects for the murder of Kraaifontein teen Shannon Miggel. On Thursday, children at her school, Petunia Primary, held a memorial service for the 15-year-old girl who was described as caring and fearless.

The Grade 7 pupil was struck on the head with a heavy vibracrete brick, but named her killers before she died on Saturday morning. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed: “The suspects were arrested and appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on February 7. The case was postponed until February 17 for bail application.” GRIEF: Dad Christo at the memorial. Mom Patricia, 40, said they still don’t know why anyone would kill her daughter: “My husband Christo recognised the one accused, maar net van sien op straat, and we don’t know the other one.”

Schoolchildren were in tears at the VG Kerk in Scottsville where Shannon’s class teacher Priscilla du Plessis said: “We were so shocked to hear of her death. In the words of Michael Jackson, she is ‘gone too soon’. “Shannon was special, she was that child who was never too scared to do the right thing. She always cared about her fellow pupils. Sy was ook ‘n regte terggees, and lived in the moment. She loved to play netball. LOVED: The memorial service.. Picture: Solly Lottering “I hope our other pupils will follow her example. En ek weet vandag dat sy sit aan God se tafel met die ander engele om haar.”

Patricia said they are now preparing to bury their daughter on Saturday. “When we went to go identify her body at the morgue on Tuesday we were shocked to learn that her skull had been cracked, and I don’t think we will have an open coffin for her funeral.” The family now needs help laying Shannon to rest.