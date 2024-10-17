Two Tafelsig teenagers were hospitalised after allegedly eating chips they bought at a local house shop, prompting their parents to call for swift action from health inspectors. Ashlyn Johnson and Zhiwario van Rooyen, both 17, became ill last Saturday.

The teens said they had last consumed Cannon Ball Maize Nakks, which they bought from the A2Z Cash Store located near Ruwenzori Street. Ashlyn’s father Heinrich Isaacs says he was shocked to find his son unable to move just before 7pm. Heinrich explains: “He had no feeling in his body. He couldn’t walk. He threw up as well. When I asked him what he ate, he said they ate the chips last.”

Ashlyn was given intravenous fluids, and a doctor later diagnosed him with food poisoning. Cannon Ball Maize Nakks, the chips the teens claimed to have ate before they got sick. Picture: supplied Heinrich says: “The important thing is that he is out of danger, and he is recovering well.” Zhiwario’s mother Zenzia Klaase adds: “I would like to have the health inspector please do something about the matter.”

In response, a shopkeeper named Sumsoon says the chips were not the cause of the boys’ illness, suggesting they might have “smoked something” before eating the chips. But the boys’ parents dismissed these allegations, saying their sons are “well-behaved churchgoers who do not smoke or drink”. Heinrich says: “They took blood samples, and the results showed his blood was clean.”