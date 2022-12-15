“Don’t shoot! I am not a gangster!” These were the last words of 18-year-old Jade Roberts before a gunman stood over him and fired several shots.

Tears of disbelief flowed in Carnation Road, Uitsig on Wednesday as residents gathered around the body of the Grade 10 pupil from St Andrews High. Sister Candice Beets, 32, says the teen was on his way to the shop. “He was in the house and his niece was going to lock up because she was fetching her report,” Candice explains.

“He told her he is just going to buy a cigarette and that is when she heard the skote. “She ran out and she heard mense screaming that Jade was shot. “The one gangster stood over him and shot him again.

“He was shot once in the stomach and twice in the chest. “She heard him screaming: ‘Don’t shoot! I am not a gangster’. He begged for his life but they shot him anyway.” “Everyone [at the scene] was crying, and even children from Clarke’s Estate walked over saying they were on school with him.

“The Law Enforcement lady had to hold me back because I didn’t want them to take his body away. “I was hoping he would wake up but he didn’t. “We are so hartseer because we found out that the shooter just came out of prison and doesn’t even know Jade, he was just shooting to prove something,” the sister adds.

“We went to his mother’s house and told her we are leaving him in God’s hands.” Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirms the shooting, adding that cops were called to the scene at the Appeldoring intersection at about 10am. “Several spent cartridges were found on the scene. A suspect is yet to be arrested,” he adds.