A 14-year-old girl says she thought she was going to be murdered and dumped by Mfuleni SAPS officials, after she was allegedly assaulted and kidnapped by cops. Instead, the teen was arrested and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The youngster from Delft, whose name is known to the Daily Voice, says last Thursday, she and her chommie came from Delft Mall when they saw an injured man fall out from back of a police van. She said the ou fell on his face and two black officers laughed at him. “I said loudly, ‘why are they laughing at him, he is also human like us, they are just so racist’,” the girl says.

“I didn’t see the coloured woman [officer] until she got out of the van and she asked me what am I talking about racists, and I need to keep quiet because I don’t know what happened. “I said they are racist and she told me when she comes out dan gaan ek sien. “I told her dan kom jy, and she said my p**s, then I said jou ma se p**s. Another lady told us to leave and go home,” she adds.

The girl says when they got to Renoster Street, they saw the van approach and the female cop got out and allegedly said, “kom ek wys jou hoe lyk my ma se p**s”. “She grabbed my hair and started hitting me, I hit her back and she sprayed pepper spray in my face, then she threw me on the ground and kicked me in my stomach, back and my head,” she says. “She sat on me and said I should open my bek so she can pepper spray in my foul mouth.”

The teen claims a male officer threw her in the back of the van and started hitting her and banged the door against her legs. She said the cops first dropped someone in Wesbank and even went to their homes before taking her to Mfuleni SAPS. DROP-OFF: Mfuleni police station. The girl claims the female cop got a skrik when she learnt her age and tried to bribe her with KFC after her family made a case against the cops at Delft SAPS

“She said she also needed to make a case against me to protect herself and wrote in her verklaring that they picked me up at Mfuleni bridge and I started assaulting them, which is not true,” she adds. The teen was due to appear at Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Tuesday, however the prosecutor said the case against her was withdrawn “due to discrepancies”. HOORI’E HELE SAAK: The Blue Down Magistrates Court.Pictures: Marsha Dean Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana confirmed the case against the officers: “This case was reported after a 14-year-old was allegedly assaulted by police members.