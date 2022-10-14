Three suspects have been charged with the murder of an off-duty law enforcement officer who was killed after he transported a meisie to her matric ball last month. The Daily Voice can reveal that two of the suspects are teenagers aged 14 and 17, while one of the accused was known to the victim.

Officer Alessandro Heynes, 23, was shot in the head in Salberau, Elsies River on September 30. He had helped the learner earlier in the evening and when he went to drop his friend off early the next morning, he was attacked. Cops suggested the motive was robbery. GONE TOO SOON Jong officer Alessandro Heynes, 23, was shot in the head in Salberau, Elsies River on September 29. Picture supplied The Epping Forest officer was in a coma for a few hours before he was sadly declared dead.

His mom Miranda, 55, said at the time she “thought he would pull through”. “But then the doctors called around 12.30pm on Saturday. They said they tried everything but he didn’t make it.” The accused, Bradley Lubbe, 26, was arrested two days later for Heynes’ murder. Lubbe had been in hospital for two weeks with a broken leg and on Thursday, he made his second court appearance.

LOCKED UP: Bradley ‘Aap’ Lubbe, 26, appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on several charges. Picture supplied The 14-year-old accused didn’t appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Thursday but is expected to be in the dock on November 3. Miranda says she felt utter rage when she saw Lubbe as she knows him. “I felt so many emotions, so much hatred and anger. I had questions about why he did what he did to my son,” she tells the Daily Voice.

“I know in the end justice will be served.” There were as many as 10 people from Alessandro’s family in the public gallery on Thursday. ENRAGED: His mom Miranda Heynes, 55. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete However, no one else was allowed inside the courtroom because of the 17-year-old minor.

The trio have been charged with murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, robbery and possession of stolen goods. A source close to the investigation revealed that Heynes’ cellphone was found with the 14-year-old. “Bradley had the sim card, the cellphone was found in the possession of the youngest accused and the 17-year-old had the gun.