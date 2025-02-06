TEARS flowed in Heideveld on Tuesday night as a teen State witness was brutally gunned down just hours after testifying in a murder trial. The hartseer family of Moegamat Mushfeeq Floris, 19, have been left devastated as they watched hopelessly as the teen died in his mother's arms after being struck multiple times.

Mom Fazlin, 47, says she is struggling to come to grips with the loss of her only son who bravely testified against an alleged hitman of the Fancy Boys gang. She explains: "Mushfeeq is my only son and he has three sisters who are devastated. “On Tuesday, we went to Wynberg Regional Court where he gave his testimony.

“They were supposed to carry on but the defence lawyer asked for a postponement to Wednesday so they can cross-examine him. “We came home and he was sitting on the corner with his girlfriend when they came to shoot him. “He collapsed but managed to crawl to the neighbour’s door when he couldn’t anymore. I ran to him and he died in my arms."

DECEASED: Moegamat Mushfeeq Floris Speaking at the scene, police spokesperson Captain Ian Bennett, confirms Mushfeeq was a State witness. He adds: “The shooting happened at 7.35pm where the 19-year-old male was gunned down in front of his home. “It is alleged that the teenage male is a witness in a criminal case which he was due to testify on 5 February 2025.

“The victim was sitting in front of his house with friends when they came under attack and several gunshots were fired at him. “He jumped over the neighbour’s wall while trying to flee and according to eyewitnesses his assailant continued firing shots. “He succumbed to fatal gunshot wounds to his upper body.

“The suspect fled the scene on foot. A case of murder has been opened for investigation and no arrests have been made as yet.” Mushfeeq’s parents say they are devastated at his death and explain he opted not to go into witness protection for the trial. Cops at the crime scene. Fazlin adds: “They did ask him at court and he said he was fine. I asked him again at home and he reassured me that he is OK with being at home.

“As a family we are devastated and can’t believe they target innocent children who are not gangsters. “He was my helper around the house and most days he spent doing odd jobs with his father to clean bins and other things so we can have food.”