A 14-year-old girl has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed her mother’s boyfriend to death during an apparent altercation between the couple. Police were called to the Kampies informal settlement in Ottery on Saturday.

Spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed: “According to reports, the victim was stabbed and declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. “A 14-year-old female was arrested in connection with the murder and is due to make an appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court [yesterday].” Gloria Veale, from the organisation Balls Not Guns, is supporting the teen and told the Weekend Argus that as the child is a minor, she was liaising with social workers on her behalf.

Wynberg Magistrate court She also called on women to leave abusive relationships which affect children and their home environment. “What is happening to this teenager is happening not just to her but to others like her, who are exposed to abusive spaces, it has become a norm,” Veale said. “We believe that in this case, this young girl has been exposed to violence and now only knows a violent response.

“The sense we are getting is that it was a way to protect herself and her mother, which led to a murder,” she added. “No child must feel responsible to protect themselves violently, but this is what is happening in our communities and it is an unacceptable situation.” Veale added that South Africa needed a “love revolution”.