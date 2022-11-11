A Grade 11 learner was stabbed at an Eersterivier high school by a group of boys, who allegedly attacked his nephew last month. The 17-year-old boy was going to class when he was stabbed by another learner at Forest Heights High School in Eersterivier.

His older sister, 35, tells the Daily Voice the same group of boys stabbed her son just last month. “This time they went for my brother, it was after the second break and they were moving to the next class,” she says. “There was no argument, there was absolutely no reason for the stabbing, I don’t know what the story behind this is, but he was stabbed in the back and in the arm.

“My brother tried to defend himself.” The teen was severely injured and was rushed to hospital. “My mom was with him the whole time. He survived the attack but it could have been worse and what irks me is that the school is not proactive when it comes to such situations,” the sister says.

“Last month my son was stabbed by the same boys and nothing happened to that case. “I reported the incident to the school and they didn’t do anything, the culprits were not suspended or anything. “This school is a big problem. The principal is in denial, my brother was in hospital for medical treatment.

“It’s so sad that not even the police station could help me with my case which I opened on 24 October, I still have no feedback from Kleinvlei police and from school. This has gone too far.” She adds that police were at the school on Thursday. “I will wait until they tell us what is going to happen, hopefully my son’s case will also be investigated.

“I would like to see something happen to those who hurt my family, they can’t just get away with everything.” Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond said the department is aware of the incident. “A Grade 11 learner was stabbed by a Grade 8 learner during interval (on Wednesday). The school immediately contacted the relevant health services and parents,” says Hammond.